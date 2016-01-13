Job openings increase in November

The number of jobs open in the US is still growing.

The latest Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, showed there were 5.43 million jobs open in November.

Expectations were for openings to total 5.45 million, up from October’s 5.38 million openings.

November’s release also showed that for the first time in several months the quits rate ticked up slightly, to 2% from 1.9%.

The most notable change in the quits rates came from the food services industry where the rate jumped to 4.4% in November from 4.1% the prior month. This is, however, the same rate as it was in November 2014.

In a note to clients following the report, Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macro said, “In one line: Job openings levelling off, but extremely high.”

