Here comes JOLTS ...

The September report on how many jobs were available in the US is set for release at the top of the hour.

Expectations are for the latest job openings and labour turnover survey — or JOLTS report — to show job openings totaled 5.4 million in September.

In August there were 5.37 million jobs available.

The JOLTS report is closely-watched by the Fed and others as the report gives us a more granular view on how many jobs are available, how many people are leaving jobs, and gives a sense of how well the labour market’s “plumbing,” so to speak, is operating.

We’ll be back with the full report when they numbers drop.

NOW WATCH: The killer jobs report could mean a rate hike in December



