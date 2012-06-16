JOB OF THE WEEK: Vice President, Digital Services

en.wikipedia.org



Check out the Business Insider Jobs section >>As part of our new partnership with SimplyHired.com, each week we’ll feature one of the awesome jobs advertised on the Business Insider jobs board.

Vice President, Digital Services

Consumer Reports

Yonkers, NY

Why it’s cool: Consumer reports is a popular American magazine that publishes reviews and comparisons of consumer products and services and they’re looking for a Vice President of Digital Services.

What they need: They need a VP Digital Service to be the internal client to the rest of the functions at Consumer Reports that go into creating, building, distributing, and marketing these services. You will be responsible for Product Managers, Product Editors, Analysts, and Design and Usability staff that work on digital products and services.

What you need: You’ll need at least 10 years of General Management and/or P&L responsibility experience; experience building or installing a digital new product development capability from scratch; expertise in the art of new digital service innovation, development, and go-to-market strategies and experience in digital development practices, such as business cases / requirements, project management, functional requirements, user acceptance and launch.

To learn more about this opportunity click here

Follow Business Insider Jobs on Twitter here

Post a job on Business Insider jobs here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.