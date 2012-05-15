JOB OF THE WEEK: Senior Web Designer

en.wikipedia.org



Senior Web Designer

YOLO Publishing

New York, NY

Why it’s cool: YOLO Publishing is a rapidly growing internet marketing company and they are seeking a full time Senior Web Designer to be located in the NYC office.

What they need: Someone who is a proven creator of original design concepts in Adobe Photoshop for site designs and redesigns. This person should proactively offer unique design and UI suggestions, and develop an experience that delivers effective sales-oriented conversion websites.

What you need: You’ll need a minimum of 5 years designing for the web, and you should be prepared to present your amazing portfolio. You’ll be responsible for creating marketing material including newsletters, banner ads, flash creatives, landing pages and more.

