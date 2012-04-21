JOB OF THE WEEK: Sales Director at CafeMom

en.wikipedia.org



Sales Director

CafeMom

New York, NY

Why it’s cool: CafeMom is a major meeting place for new and expecting mothers. The vibrant online community helps women by connecting them to a dynamic network of information and ideas.

What they need: Someone who is a proven closer of new business and has a deep understanding of digital ad sales marketplace and extensive industry contacts. This person is going to shape sales position for CafeMom and help develop new sales product offerings.

What you need: You’ll need a minimum of 3 years in digital ad sales experience with a demonstrated track record of doing deals with major brands. Prior experience with marketing to women or mum audiences are a plus.

