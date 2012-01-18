JOB OF THE WEEK: Product Manager - MTV Networks

Check out the Business Insider Jobs section >>
Product Manager
MTV Networks
Why it’s cool: You’ll get to work on new digital music products for MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo.
What they need: Someone to who can take a concepts and requirements for everything from pages and applications to entire sites, then build and execute the final product.
What you need: At least four years of experience in Product Management, experience using wireframing tools like Visio, Omnigraffle, or InDesign, ability to translate concepts into detailed wire-frames, an excellent eye for design, as well as a self-starting problem-solver.
