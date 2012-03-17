JOB OF THE WEEK: Product Manager

Photo: Social is Better via Flickr

Technical Product Manager

Walmart

Brisbane, CA

Why it’s cool: Walmart’s Global eCommerce group delivers the strategy and technology behind Walmart’s price leadership and superior customer experience. Use your talents and vision to help evolve how people shop online.

What they need: A leader who can be the bridge between engineering and business to build a roadmap for e-commerce that meets the vision of Walmart. You’ll create and evolve the product and architecture, manage vendor relationships, and see everything through to implementation and deployment.

What you need: You’ll need to have a technical background since you’ll be working closely with the engineering teams, and you’ll need 3-4 years experience as a product manager. The ideal candidate should have a proven track record of building and executing strategies, and have a great eye for detail. Experience in the field of e-commerce is a bonus.

