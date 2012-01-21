JOB OF THE WEEK: Manta

Photo: Social is Better via Flickr

As part of our new partnership with SimplyHired.com, each week we’ll feature one of the awesome jobs advertised on the Business Insider jobs board.

National Sales Manager

Manta

Why it’s cool: You’ll get to work with the largest online community dedicated to helping small businesses grow.

What they need: Someone to be the face of the franchise and drive revenue opportunities across Manta Media online, eNewsletters and mobile platforms.

What you need: At least six years of experience in online adversiting sales, as well as being someone who has established relationships with agencies and clients, and thrives in an autonomous work environment. You’ll be responsible for prospecting, pitching, negotiating and closing, so excellent communication, writing, presentation, and interpersonal skills are a must.

