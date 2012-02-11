JOB OF THE WEEK: Director Of Sales At Miniclip

Photo: Social is Better via Flickr

Director of Sales



Miniclip



Why it’s cool: Miniclip is the world’s largest online games website, and you’ll get to keep it growing.

What they need: Someone to generate and drive ad sales revenue while successfully representing Miniclip. You’ll need to consistently report accurate sales projections, develop new business, and negotiate deals on top of managing new and existing clients.

What you need: Candidates must have 2-5+ years of customer focused media/ad sales experience. You’ll need to be a strategic seller who is able to identify individual client needs, work with ad agencies and have industry contacts.

