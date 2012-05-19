JOB OF THE WEEK: Director, Digital Advertising Sales & Partnerships

en.wikipedia.org



Director, Digital Advertising Sales & Partnerships

Care2

New York, NY

Why it’s cool: Care2 is a large healthy living, lifestyle site that partners with over 200 other sites and they are seeking a Director of Digital Advertising Sales & Partnerships.

What they need: Someone who is a self-starter, a professional that excels in small, focused team environment. This person should be able leverage Care2’s nonprofit and for-profit partnerships to sell integrated, custom packages around socially conscious, cause-related initiatives.

What you need: You’ll need a minimum 3-5 years of experience in digital advertising sales at a media company or ad agency, and an active network of contacts with leading corporate brands and agencies. You’ll be responsible for driving revenue by identifying and cultivating opportunities that align with Care2’s pro-social mission, working to close major ad buys from leading consumer brands and agencies.

