JOB OF THE WEEK: CEO At A Stealth Start Up

Photo: Social is Better via Flickr

As part of our new partnership with SimplyHired.com, each week we’ll feature one of the awesome jobs advertised on the Business Insider jobs board.

CEO

Still in Stealth Mode

Why it’s cool: Besides all the secrecy, this company is looking to take a small video game site and pivot into a lifestyle sales site for men.

What they need: Someone to step into the situation and use their creativity, knowledge and experience to drive home this shift. It’s a unique opportunity because the company has capital in the bank, and is a subsidiary of a public company.

What you need: You’ll need experience envisioning and executing on an e-commerce business plan and a track record of success. Knowing public company operations and finance is a bonus.

