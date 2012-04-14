JOB OF THE WEEK: SVP at CafeMom

en.wikipedia.org



Check out the Business Insider Jobs section >>As part of our new partnership with SimplyHired.com, each week we’ll feature one of the awesome jobs advertised on the Business Insider jobs board.

SVP

CafeMom

New York, NY

Why it’s cool: CafeMom is a major meeting place for new and expecting mothers. The vibrant online community helps women by connecting them to a dynamic network of information and ideas.

What they need: A proven consumer internet visionary and leader to take the consumer side of CafeMom to the next level. They need someone who will drive the company’s efforts to grow traffic and maintain a great web and mobile experience for the millions of mothers that visit every day.

What you need: You’ll need 5-10+ years in consumer web product, community, marketing and communications as a background. You should be an active user of community sites and social media, with a deep understanding of how they work. A knowledge of women’s lifestyle and parenting topics is helpful, as is a background in delivering mobile products to consumers.

To learn more about this opportunity click here

Follow Business Insider Jobs on Twitter here

Post a job on Business Insider jobs here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.