JOB OF THE WEEK: Business Technologist /Analyst

Business Technologist/ Analyst

Orange Silicon Valley

San Francisco, CA

Why it’s cool: Orange is one of the 10 largest telecommunications companies in the world with 217 million customers across 5 continents and they’re looking for a Business Technologist/Analyst.

What they need: They need a Business Technologist/Analyst to be responsible for identifying trends, analysing, and being the lead investigator of technology and business analysis in mobile technology. You will interact with industry thought leaders, and research technology, all while you create, build and sell these concepts internally as well evangelize them across the industry.

What you need: You’ll need at least 5-7 Years experience as a strategist, analyst, or technologist in mobile telco space as well as analysed and published internal or external reports in the mobile landscape. You must be familiar with at least one of the emerging OS for netbook and smartphones, mobile network infrastructure and evolution of Wi-Fi, and drive technology.

