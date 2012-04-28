JOB OF THE WEEK: Associate Product Manager

en.wikipedia.org



Associate Product Manager

Weight Watchers

New York, NY

Why it’s cool: Weight Watchers is an international leader in weight loss management. Its success is built on giving members the tools needed to lead happier, healthier lives.

What they need: Someone who can be an advocate and voice for online and mobile customers. The ideal candidate will develop new features, functionality, rich internet applications, and improve the mobile applications and website. This person should be able to work on Design, Research, Editorial, Engineering and QA among other things.

What you need: You’ll need to be on top of the latest and greatest in internet trends and be able to analyse if they could be applied to mobile and web. You should become an expert on the Weight Watchers suite of mobile solutions and provide expertise to internal stakeholders. Ideally you’ll need 2-4 years experience in consumer products, internet technologies and/or software development. Strong interpersonal skills, proficiency in Microsoft Office and great oral and written skills are a must.

