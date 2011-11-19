Job Of The Week: VantagePoint Capital Partners

ASSOCIATE



VANTAGEPOINT CAPITAL PARTNERS



Why it’s cool: This venture capital firm has investments in the billions of dollars, which you’ll have a hand in allocating. You’ll be the point woman (or man) for the research they need to determine whether a given startup or entrepreneur has what it takes to make it big.



What they need: Someone with at least 3 years of practice in digital media and internet venture funds, or private equity. You will be helping to evaluate potential investments based on the entrepreneurs as well as their businesses, so they are looking for someone personable, diligent, and discerning.

What you need: You must have a passion for all things digital media-related, a rock solid set of analytical skills, and a charm that you can only come by living on the west coast. They specifically want someone local, so if you live in California, this job could be yours.

