Here's what it takes to be JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's bodyguard

Our friend @GSElevator spotted an old job listing on LinkedIn for an “Executive Protection Specialist” at JPMorgan Chase (a.k.a. a bodyguard for CEO Jamie Dimon).
Defensive skills and at least 10 years of law enforcement experience is a must.
The listing on LinkedIn is 311 days old. The posting says it’s “no longer accepting applications.” That’s because the position was filled months ago.
A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment.
But if you’re curious, here’s what it takes:
Here’s another shot of the old job post:
