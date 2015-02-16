Here's what it takes to be JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's bodyguard

Our friend @GSElevator spotted an old job listing on LinkedIn for an “Executive Protection Specialist” at JPMorgan Chase (a.k.a. a bodyguard for CEO Jamie Dimon).

Defensive skills and at least 10 years of law enforcement experience is a must.

The listing on LinkedIn is 311 days old. The posting says it’s “no longer accepting applications.” That’s because the position was filled months ago.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment.

But if you’re curious, here’s what it takes:

Here’s another shot of the old job post:

