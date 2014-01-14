Here's Who Feels The Most Secure In Their Job

Joe Weisenthal

Yesterday we published a bunch of charts from a new New York Fed survey of consumer expectations broken down by a bunch of different demographic groups.

This chart, in particular, was interesting, as it shows the level of anxiety about job loss among different demographics.

04 job loss expectationsBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from New York Fed)

As you can see, there’s significant anxiety among those over 60 and those who make less than 50K. Those who make over $US100k and are less than 40 years old are among the most confident.

Check out all the charts here.

