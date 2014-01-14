Here's Who Feels The Most Secure In Their Job

Yesterday we published a bunch of charts from a new New York Fed survey of consumer expectations broken down by a bunch of different demographic groups.

This chart, in particular, was interesting, as it shows the level of anxiety about job loss among different demographics.

As you can see, there’s significant anxiety among those over 60 and those who make less than 50K. Those who make over $US100k and are less than 40 years old are among the most confident.

Check out all the charts here.

