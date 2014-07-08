An Economist Has Put Together The Ultimate Guide To The State Of The Job Market

Last Friday, we got one of the strongest BLS jobs reports of the post-recession era.
Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Slok has taken this as a cue to compile 26 charts that explain the state of the U.S. labour market.
The biggest takeaway here is that we seem to be turning a corner in all the jobs areas that have been lagging for more than five years, especially government and construction.
However, some measures, like gross jobs gains by company size are still lagging.
And there’s one shocking statistic at the end about full-time versus part-time jobs.
