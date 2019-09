Yesterday the NBER came out and said the recession officially ended in June 2009.



We suspect 15 million unemployed Americans would beg to differ.

And indeed, all it takes is a quick look through some employment charts to show that the recovery since June 2009 has been a total joke.

