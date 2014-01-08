The Most Ridiculous Things People Did In Job Interviews This Past Year

The new year is often a good time to reflect on the good and bad things that have happened in the past year.

For staffing firm Robert Half, that means looking back on 12 months of bizarre interviews and the worst mistakes job candidates made.

Here are the highlights from the most extreme interview antics from 2013, which the company shared with Business Insider:

Not knowing how to answer a cliche interview question

When asked “Why should I hire you?” executives received the following replies:

“Because I’m a rock star.”

“Because I’m related to Dick Clark.”

“Because I have three kids.”

Being way too honest about weaknesses

One candidate answered: “Don’t like crowds … not friendly … don’t like clicks. I say what I mean and mean what I say. Many times I’m misunderstood. Too trusting and sometimes naive when it comes to new relationships. Sometimes a curse slips out when my buttons are pushed.”

Reeking of cigarettes

Despite being told that there’s a no-scent policy, one candidate “smoked incessantly” in her car prior to an interview.

Asking really inappropriate questions

At the end of a job interview, the interviewer will usually ask the candidate if they have any questions. Below are the most bizarre answers compiled from 650 HR managers at companies in the U.S. and Canada with at least 20 employees.

“Do I have to be at work every day?”

“Would you consider going on a date with me?”

“Do you want to take a ride in my new car?”

“What color is the paint in this office?”

“Can my husband finish this test for me?”

“Is the boss single?”

“Do you allow midday naps?”

“How soon can I take my first vacation?”

“How much time do I have to put in?”

