An intern who received internship offers from Facebook, Google, and Apple shares the 7 books that prepared her to ace every interview

Jessica Pointing It’s good to learn every trick in the book when it comes to job interviews.

You may need to hit the books if you want to ace your next interview.

Jessica Pointing, a Harvard junior who received internship offers from companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, McKinsey, Bain, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, notes that preparation is crucial for any interview.

She provided Business Insider with the list of the books she used to prepare for her marathon of interviews, along with an explanation of what makes each book so helpful. The list can also be found on Pointing’s blog, Optimise Guide.

If you’re looking to get ready for interviews in the fields of software engineering, quant finance, product management, consulting, investment banking, or sales and trading, it’s probably a good idea to check out some of these titles.

