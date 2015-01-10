Every Major Industry Added Jobs In December

The jobs report beat expectations for non-farm payroll growth, with the economy adding 252,000 jobs in December.

That job growth was impressively widespread. This chart from the Bureau of Labour Statistics shows that every major industry sector added jobs in December:

Nine out of the fourteen sectors even outperformed their previous 12-month average in job creation. The only sector that dramatically underperformed its previous annual average was retail trade, adding just 8,000 jobs in December.

It should be noted that the jobs numbers are subject to potentially large revisions. For example, another exciting part of the December job report was a revision of October’s and November’s already impressive numbers, adding a total of 50,000 extra jobs between those two months. Given that, it’s possible that future revisions to today’s numbers could show greater weakness in some of these sectors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.