Job Vacancies Jump 5% In August

The latest Conference Board data shows that US online job vacanies rose by 5% in August, or 169,000, with the largest number of vacancies in many well-paying fields.



Healthcare. 574,000 vacanies averaging $32.64 per hour. Management. 432,000 vacanies averaging $48.23 per hour. Computer and mathematical science. 407,000 vacanies averaging $35.82 per hour.

It’s hard to see how the US could be turning into a McJobs economy from this data. Clearly those with skills or the ability to acquire them have opportunities.

This release is actually what we want to see; the largest vacanies are in higher value-added occupations with good pay. While there are still 4 unemployed Americans for every online vacancy, at the same time there are now almost 3.5 million vacancies online and the situation is improving.

