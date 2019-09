According to ADP, private sector employers cut just 203,000 jobs in September, which is much better than in recent months, and about 27,000 jobs fewer than what analysts were expecting.



With a few minutes to go before the bell, stocks are pointing solidly higher.

FINAL Report October 09



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.