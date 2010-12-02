The 10 Industries With The Most Job Cuts In November

November job cuts were the highest total since March, according to the Challenger, grey and Christmas Inc. report released this morning.
Employers reduced their payrolls by 48,711 jobs, with the highest cuts seen in government jobs — thanks to a drastic municipal revenue collapse.
Consumer products and leisure industries were also slammed.
Example: St. Clare's hospitals in Morris County, New Jersey, laid off 71 workers in November. Cuts were due to reduced patient volume.
Example: BAE Systems laid off 45 workers in November. The company says jobs were lost for specific projects, with hiring in other sectors.
Example: Continental in Ohio laid off 55 workers in their first round of layoffs in November. The company said by the end of March 2011 it expects to lay off a total of 187 workers.
Example: ING plans to lay off 400 workers by the end of the year. The lay offs began in early November.
Example: Pine Bluff Chemical Agent Disposal Facility laid off 30 workers in November. Over a two year period, an estimated 1,100 workers will be laid off.
Example: San Diego pharmaceutical company Amira laid off 25 workers in November. The small, developing, company cut its staff in half.
Example: Trump Casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, laid off about 50 managers in November. Robert Griffin, the CEO, warns there could be more layoffs coming.
Example: Whirlpool laid off about 590 employees in November. This more than doubles the 260 layoffs in October.
Example: In Newark, New Jersey, more than 150 police officers were laid off this Monday and Tuesday, even though violent crime rates have gone up.
