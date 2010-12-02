The 10 Industries With The Most Job Cuts In November

November job cuts were the highest total since March, according to the Challenger, grey and Christmas Inc. report released this morning.



Employers reduced their payrolls by 48,711 jobs, with the highest cuts seen in government jobs — thanks to a drastic municipal revenue collapse.

Consumer products and leisure industries were also slammed.

