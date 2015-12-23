Job cuts are accelerating at the Gorgon gas project in Western Australia

LNG exports start early 2016 at Gorgon. Image: Chevron

Jobs at the massive Gorgon gas project off Australia’s North West are being shed with hundreds going before the end of the year.

Chevron, the US energy giant running the project, is cutting its global work force by about 7,000 employees, shrinking capital expenditure and reducing exploration in response to falling oil prices.

And in Australia, the construction phase of the $US54 billion Gorgon project in Western Australia is coming to an end.

A reports in The Australian today said more than 1200 jobs had been cut from Gorgon, the latest being 530 electrical workers last week. Before that 700 trades jobs went from the gas plant at Barrow Island.

More will go as emphasis shifts from construction to operations.

“As the Gorgon Project moves closer to first gas and work scopes are completed, contractor work forces continue to demobilise from Barrow Island,” a Chevron spokesman told Business Insider.

“Similar to the construction phase of all resource projects, the duration of jobs is determined by the requirements of individual scopes of work.

“We are currently training operations personnel to work on our Gorgon and Wheatstone projects.”

Chevron has been signing up buyers in China and Korea with the first LNG due to be shipped in early 2016.

The Gorgon Project is a joint venture between Chevron (47.3%), ExxonMobil (25%), Shell (25%), Osaka Gas (1.25%), Tokyo Gas (1%) and Chubu Electric Power (0.417%).

