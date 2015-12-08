JOB CUTS: A swathe of senior Morgan Stanley staff are leaving

The job cuts in Morgan Stanley’s fixed income business continue.

The US bank, which is looking to cut 25% of its fixed income staff, has been cutting staff today in London and New York, according to people familiar with the matter.

Scott Francoeur, head of emerging market credit sales in New York, is among those to have left the bank, according to familiar with the situation.

Mukesh Murarka, the global head of emerging markets structured trading in London, has also left, according to the people.

Bloomberg reported last week that job cuts were taking place.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

More to follow…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.