Job Competition Is Way Down In America

Competition in the labour market is decreasing dramatically. The number of unemployed persons per job opening stands at 3.28 — the lowest since October 2008.
At the end of the recession in summer 2009, there were a full 6.68 unemployed persons per job opening.
Still we’ve got a ways to go, with competition around twice the pre-recession level.
Here’s a chart from the American Enterprise Institute:
Photo: AEI
