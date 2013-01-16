Job Competition Is Way Down In America

Competition in the labour market is decreasing dramatically. The number of unemployed persons per job opening stands at 3.28 — the lowest since October 2008.



At the end of the recession in summer 2009, there were a full 6.68 unemployed persons per job opening.

Still we’ve got a ways to go, with competition around twice the pre-recession level.

Here’s a chart from the American Enterprise Institute:

Photo: AEI

NOW SEE: The most unemployed cities in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.