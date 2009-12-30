New Year, New Job Board -- And A 30% Off Gift To Employers

Plenty of talented people are looking for jobs right now, and lots of digital companies are looking to hire. So TBI is pleased to annouce the relaunch of a vastly improved job board. You’ll find many more job opportunities, particularly in the digital/tech/marketing industries, and more flexible posting options.



With the job board relaunch, The Business Insider is offering a holiday gift for employers: a 30-per cent-off code for any post now through Jan. 22, 2010.

You’ll have a choice of 30 per cent off any post on TBI’s Job Board or any JobThread Network posting. For a small premium, the JobThread Network reaches a sizable audience on a group of leading B2B web sites, including TBI, VentureBeat, paidContent, ReadWriteWeb, Marketing Pilgrim, Social Media Jobs, Wired, Ajaxian, Computerworld, CIO.com, Zend, PHPJobs.com, Linux Magazine and dozens of other publishers in technology, digital media, green/environmental, and more. The network allows you to reach multiple targeted sites with a single Pay-for-Performance posting.

If you want to stay up-to-date on the latest jobs, be sure to sign up for an email job alert, follow new jobs on Twitter, or subscribe to the RSS feed. You can also get a custom RSS feed based on your searches.

Current opportunities on TBI’s job board include:

Also hiring: The Business Insider! We’re looking for talented sales, editorial, and programming professionals to join our team.

