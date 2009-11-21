Digital Job Opportunities Picking Up

Looking for a change of scenery? There are several new opportunities posted on the Silicon Alley Insider job board. Recent listings include positions at The Huffington Post, AdBuyer.com, TechWeb, and more:
- Account Executive, The Huffington Post
- Product Manager of Search, Synacor
- PHP Developer, TechWeb
- Manager, Account Operations & Management, AdBuyer.com
If you’re hiring, SAI’s regular readers include executives in the technology, finance, media, and telecom industries in the U.S. Listings are just $150 per month. Click here to get started.
Other Business Insider Services:
Clusterstock Job Board – To find or post job opportunities in the finance and investment industries, check out Clusterstock’s Job Board. Single listings are just $99. Click here to get started.
Silicon Alley Insider’s Services Directory is the perfect opportunity to advertise your company or product to the entire Business Insider community. Three months of advertising costs $150. Click here to post.
Photo: arturodonate/Flickr Creative Commons
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.