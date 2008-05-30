SAI Job Board: Find Your Next Digital Job Here

Some recent listings from Silicon Alley Insider’s job board, including a position right here at SAI:



VP Sales – Vizu

User Interface Graphic Designer – Revolution Money

SVP, Global Business Development – TraffIQ Inc.

Director of Business Development – Gilt Groupe

Or just join the SAI team! We’re looking for an Ad Sales Manager to help us grow ad and sponsorship revenue. Reporting directly to the COO/Publisher, the ideal candidate is experienced, high-energy, customer-focused, and creative, with an ability to thrive in an entrepreneurial environment and a deep enthusiasm for online advertising. Sound like you? If so, we want to hear from you.

And if you’re hiring, SAI’s regular readers include executives in the technology, finance, media and telecom industries in the US. Listings are just $99 per month.

Photo by Banalities. Used courtesy of Flickr Creative Commons licence.

