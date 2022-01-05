Job ads fell by 5.5% in December, as businesses grow hesitant amid rising case numbers. Photo: Getty Images

Job vacancies in December fell 5.5%, but it’s not all bad news, economists say.

The bank said November’s strong employment figures were likely a factor.

ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch said it’s possible that businesses also grew hesitant to hire as case numbers in Australia rose.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Businesses took to the labour market with caution through December as job ads fell amid rising case numbers, and the Omicron-induced economic uncertainty that accompanied them.

ANZ released the results of its monthly job ads index on Wednesday, which showed the rate of job ads in Australia fell 5.5% through December from its revised 17.2% jump over the two months previous.

The bank suggested that a record gain in November’s employment figure, which saw 366,100 new jobs added to the economy, was likely a significant factor in December’s falling rate of job ads, which still sits 36.8% above pre-pandemic levels.

Catherine Birch, a senior economist at ANZ, suggested the fall in job ads might not be all bad news, as the index could indicate that the number of listed vacancies filled outpaced the number of new jobs advertised.

This seems to explain at least part of December’s ANZ Job Ads drop. A remarkable net 366,100 people found employment in November, a 2.9% [month on month] gain,” Birch said.

“While not directly comparable, the National Skills Commission’s Internet Vacancy Index recorded a 0.6% [month on month] rise in newly lodged job ads in November,” she said.

“But it’s also possible that businesses have become more hesitant to hire due to the spread of omicron and the consequent uncertainty around consumer behaviour and worker availability.”

According to ANZ data, consumer sentiment took a tumble after Christmas and Boxing Day trade. Like job vacancies, consumer sentiment also fell as a result of rising Omicron case numbers, the bank suggests.

But Birch said consumer sentiment could soon turn the corner.

“Looking ahead, we expect the job-switching rate to pick up in 2022,” Birch said.

“With so much competition for labor and workers feeling secure in their jobs we should see more people moving to better jobs and asking for larger pay rises in 2022, contributing to stronger wages growth,” she said.

Wages growth reached pre-pandemic levels through the September quarter, in line with what market analysts were expecting, but could yet be a way off triggering a meaningful monetary policy shift, as Australia continues to forge a way out of global inflationary pressures.

Overall wages growth in Australia saw a 0.6% lift through the September quarter, while year-on-year wage growth swelled to 2.2% — still well short of the 3% growth or more the RBA is looking to capture to forge its way out of record-low interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has left the cash rate on hold at a record low 0.1% since November 2020 — 14 straight months — and has categorically ruled out a lift in 2022.

The central bank will next meet in February, when it’s expected to announce a decision on its chosen approach to quantitative easing.

RBA governor Philip Lowe in late December said the bank could dispense with its $4 billion a week bond-buying spree as soon as February, but would sit tight to observe employment and inflation data.

“We have made no decision yet. Much will depend upon the news we receive between now and when we meet in February,” Dr Lowe said at the time.

“Importantly, we will receive further readings on inflation and the strength of the labour market — including the labour force survey later this morning — and learn about the strength of spending in the economy over the Summer,” he said.

“We will also learn more about the actions of other central banks and the effects of the Omicron variant.”