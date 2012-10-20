Joaquin Phoenix Slams The Oscars As 'The Worst Tasting Carrot'—Here's Today's Buzz

- Getty”The Master” actor Joaquin Phoenix should probably kiss his Oscar chances goodbye. Phoenix slammed the prestigious awards show, saying “I think it’s total, utter bulls–t, and I don’t want to be a part of it. I don’t believe in it. It’s a carrot, but it’s the worst-tasting carrot I’ve ever tasted in my whole life. I don’t want this carrot.” Phoenix also said his award-winning role in “Walk the Line” was “One of the most uncomfortable periods of my life was going through all the awards stuff and all that. I never want to have that experience again.” Not to worry.
- Variety associate publisher Michelle Sobrino-Stearns has been appointed publisher, the first major move at the Hollywood trade publication since Penkse Media Corp acquired it earlier this month. It marks the first time in Variety’s 107-year history that a woman will hold the top executive position.
- BBC worldwide has just appointed Tim Davie—currently the BBC director of audio and music—to CEO at the broadcaster’s commercial arm.
- CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves has finally confirmed longtime speculation that CBS would be interested in buying Sony Corp.’s movie and television studio businesses if they were to become available. “We love our current portfolio, but as a content company, we would want to look at them,” Moonves told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.
- In one of his first post-“Saturday Night Live” gigs, Andy Samberg will play the lead role in Fox’s untitled comedy pilot from “Parks and Recreation” creators Mike Schur and Dan Goor.
- “Harry Potter”? “Twilight”? “Star Wars?” See the 25 most devoted fan bases.
- Oops, Tom Hanks just dropped an F-bomb live on “Good Morning America.” And then apologized profusely. Watch below:
SEE ALSO: The 10 commandments of 21st century franchise production >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.