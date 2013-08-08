Joaquin Phoenix Falls In Love With An Operating System In New Spike Jonze Movie 'Her'

YouTube screenshot ‘Her’ is about a man’s love for his computer.

The first trailer for director Spike Jonze’s new movie, “Her,” shows a peculiar romance.

A lonely writer, played by Joaquin Phoenix, falls in love with his artificially intelligent operating system, voiced by Scarlett Johansson.

The result: a feature-length flirtation with Siri.

The quirky romance comes as little surprise from indie director Jonze, who’s best known for his movie collaborations with Charlie Kaufman, including “Being John Malkovich,” “Where the Wild Things Are,” and “Adaptation.”

“Her,” which hits theatres November 20, also stars Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, and Chris Pratt.

Here’s the trailer:

