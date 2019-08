On Saturday night, July 11th, 2015 the world’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman escaped from Altiplano Prison. El Chapo escaped through a series of elaborate tunnels connected to his cell in the high-security prison.

