An Angel Investor On Two Key Differences Between Male And Female Entrepreneurs

Joanne Wilson is an angel investor, and her investment thesis is simple — she invests in people and real businesses, not ideas.

Within that, though, there’s a wide range of possibilities. She addressed those in a recent interview with finance career site, OneWire for its video series Open Door.

As for the people part of her investing, Wilson, — who has invested in or advised 35 startups including Catchafire, Dailyworth, and Gotham Gym — tends to gravitate toward female entrepreneurs.

“I think women in particular build businesses that fulfil voids in their lives,” she told OneWire CEO Skiddy von Stade. “And I also think women are more team oriented than men, and they are also more realistic in regards to what their business can do, sometimes to the point that they don’t see how big they can be. Whereas men… have a very sort of bravado look at their businesses.”

This has been a hot topic on Wall Street lately. On the top, two powerful women — JP Morgan’s Blythe Masters and Brevan Howard’s Geraldine Sundstrom — could leave the Street in the coming weeks.

And in Wall Street’s startup world (that is, after all, what a lot of new hedge funds are), hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson wrote a great piece for Dealbook parsing together why there aren’t more female hedge fund managers in finance.

He posed the question to a woman working as a hedge fund analyst, and she was kind enough to allow him to share her thoughts. She gave him a wide range of reasons, from the fact that women were disproportionately laid off during the crisis, to the fact that female analysts aren’t paid enough early in their careers to put down the $US1 to $US2 million of their own cash backers like BlackRock want to see before they shell out.

Sounds like Wall Street needs more Joanne Wilson’s, really.

Watch the full interview here:

