Lack Of Women Entrepreneurs Makes The Tech Conversation Frustratingly Unbalanced

Joanne Wilson, or Gotham Gal, is one of New York’s leading women investors and a staunch supporter of women entrepreneurs.



Wilson has made it her priority to invest in startups founded by women. Together with New York University she started the Women’s Entrepreneurs Festival, a special conference to help women learn more about starting a business.

Applications and details on the upcoming 3rd year of the annual event were just released this week.

Wilson explains her strategy for investing in women in an interview with Business Insider contributor Lindsay Campbell.

