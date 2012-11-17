Why Angel Investor Joanne Wilson Doesn't Care About The Company Financials When Investing

Not too long ago, Joanne Wilson was just a fan of upcoming startups, when her husband – prominent investor Fred Wilson – suggested that she start investing in projects she finds interesting.



She gave money to Lockhart Steele’s Curbed on a hunch, and from then on, she has been making her investment decisions based on intuition rather than on numbers.

Watch below Business Insider contributor Lindsay Campbell interview Wilson about becoming an angel investor and her unorthodox style of financing companies.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

