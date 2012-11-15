Here's How To Get One Of The Most Powerful Women Investors To Invest In Your Company

Joanne Wilson or Gotham Gal, as she is known through her popular blog, is one of NYC’s most interesting angel investors. (She is also the wife of Fred Wilson, another prominent investor in New York.)



Wilson was named one of the coolest tech people in New York this year by SAI for her growing portfolio of successful investments in companies such as Lover.ly, LittleBits, Food 52, Have to Have, and Daily Worth. She is also the founder of Women Entrepreneur Festival, and outspoken supporter of women entrepreneurs.

Her investment strategy doesn’t rely solely on whether the numbers make sense but it is driven by a hunch and an educated presentation by the startup.

Business Insider contributor Lindsay Campbell interviewed Wilson recently to find out exactly what it takes to get her to invest in you.

