Joanna Shields Leaves AOL A Startup Hero

When an executive leaves a company under the pretense of spending more time with their family — as former Bebo CEO and People Networks president Joanna Shields left AOL yesterday — everybody knows that executive was canned by the higher-ups.



And lots of times, when you hear someone was fired, you assume that person was a failure at their job.

But let’s be clear: As CEO of Bebo, Joanna Shields was anything but a failure. In fact, she’s a straight-up startup hero.

Before the gossipy narrative around Joanna’s departure cements into historical facts, let’s take a moment to remember a few things about Joanna’s stay at Bebo and AOL.

She left Google in January 2007 to join what was then unapologetic MySpace/Facebook copycat, Bebo.

Her mission: find a buyer. She’d done it before, selling the last company she ran, statup Veon, to Phillips Electronics in 2001, but now she needed to find someone to buy a site used only by British tween girls.

During her time there, Joanna re-positioned Bebo as a social content portal, instead of a social network, making it more attractive to an old media buyer.

Meanwhile, Bebo’s userbase doubled in size.

The strategy worked, and Joanna sold the site to Time Warner’s (TWX) online subsidiary AOL for $850 million in cash. Bebo’s founders Michael and Xochi Birch — the people who hired Joanna to do a job — walk away with something close to $595 million from the deal.

Joanna joined AOL with the acquisition and, a year later, got the hell out.

If you’re a VC or startup founder looking for an exit, what’s not to like?

