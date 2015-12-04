Joanna Shields is now a Home Office minister

The Queen has approved the UK government’s decision to make a former Google and Facebook executive a joint minister across two government departments.

Baroness Joanna Shields OBE was today appointed as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office, which is responsible for immigration, security, and law and order.

In May, Shields was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the UK’s Minister for Internet Safety and Security.

The government wants Shields to make the internet a safer place. She has specifically been tasked with curbing online abuse, exploitation, bullying and access to harmful content, including terrorist and extremist content. She has also been tasked with promoting safe, open access to the internet for everyone.

“Given this remit covers Home Office policy as well as Department for Culture, Media and Sport policy, the Prime Minister has decided to make Baroness Shields a joint Minister for both departments,” the government said in a statement to the press.

Before getting into UK politics, Shields oversaw Google and Facebook’s European business operations. She has also been CEO and chair of Tech City UK.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.