Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie / Reuters Mike Brown with Joanna Jedrzejczyk,.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s UFC strawweight championship loss to Weili Zhang was so close they should run it back.

That is according to Jedrzejczyk’s trainer Mike Brown, of American Top Team, who says his fighter is built to be a champion.

Brown added that if not for champion status then fighting is not worth it, which appears to suggest it could be a case of rematch or retire for Jedrzejczyk.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s trainer wants an immediate rematch between his fighter and Weili Zhang, and has hinted that if Jedrzejczyk doesn’t get one then it could be time for her to retire from mixed martial arts.

Jedrzejczyk fought the fight of her life on Saturday, March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as she engaged Zhang in a striking masterclass at UFC 248.

While Jedrzejczyk was the more active striker, it was Zhang who landed the more damaging blows.

The UFC even released footage which showed the exact moments the Polish challenger’s forehead became disfigured.

Though Zhang retained her UFC strawweight title in a back-and-forth battle for the ages, the fight was closely contested and Jedrzejczyk’s trainer Mike Brown, of the American Top Team in Florida, said there should be an immediate rematch.

“I think you have to [do the rematch],” Brown told MMA Fighting recently.

Brown said that Jedrzejczyk, a strawweight champion herself from 2015 to 2017, is only in the fight game to be a champion and if she can no longer do that then it could be time to call it quits.

“I think the only thing Joanna’s in this sport for is to be champion and if it’s not for that, it’s not worth it,” he said.

“For her, she’s so disciplined, the weight cut is very difficult, [and] she puts herself through hell. Most athletes wouldn’t get through the weight cut. She really is as mentally tough as anyone I’ve ever seen. It’s really impressive.

“So of course if that was an option, that would be a good one.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission, which has jurisdiction over combat sports events in Las Vegas, gave both fighters a two-month medical suspension.

“They both need some time to heal up and rest their bodies,” Brown said. “But I don’t think anything else would make any sense.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.