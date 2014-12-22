Here's What Will Happen To Joan Rivers' $150 Million Estate

Joan Rivers is leaving her estimated $US150 million fortune to her daughter, grandson, staff, charities, and beloved dogs.

In a will filed in New York earlier this month, it was revealed that Rivers’ daughter, Melissa, was named executor of the estate, and will also get all of her mother’s tangible property.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Joan Rivers’ daughter, Melissa, and grandson, Cooper (pictured at her funeral), will receive a hefty inheritance.

Other family members set to inherit unspecified amounts are Melissa’s son, Cooper, as well as Rivers’ niece and nephew, Caroline Waxler and Andrew Waxler, all through a blind trust.

Money will also be given to Rivers’ longtime assistants Jocelyn Pickett and Sabrina Lott Miller, and her former publicist Scott Currie.

“Nothing can ever make up for the loss I feel every day,” Currie told PageSix. “She was such a big part of my life for over 25 years. She was an incredible lady.”

Rivers also made sure her four rescue dogs, who now live with her assistant Jocelyn Pickett, were well taken care of.

“I’ve left money so the dogs can be taken care of,” Rivers told the Daily Beast in July. “I’ve said to Melissa, ‘Sell anything and everything you don’t want. Don’t feel beholden to my possessions.’ I feel almost hysterical on that. I don’t want them to have a sense of guilt.”

“In your 80s, you’d be foolish not to think about that,” she added on the topic of death.

Rivers died at age 81 after a complication with a procedure on her vocal cords, but worked until the day she died.



The comedian hosted E!’s “Live from the Red Carpet” from 1996 to 2004 and later became a co-host on E!’s “Fashion Police,” which premiered in 2002 and was supposed to shoot the week Rivers died.

In 2009, at the age of 76, Rivers won NBC’s “The Celebrity Apprentice.” She later starred alongside daughter Melissa in WE TV’s “Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?” and constantly made TV cameos on shows like “Louie.”

She has written 13 best-selling books.

QVC One of Rivers’ biggest money-makers was the line of jewelry and other products she designed and sold on QVC.

Between her various hosting duties and QVC royalties, it’s reported Joan was earning as much as $US50 million per year.

“I’m a small industry,” Rivers said of her career in the 2010 documentary “Joan Rivers: Piece of Work.” “I have an agent, manager, business manager, PR lady, two assistants, and a lawyer. There are certain relatives that I am still supporting, certain friends, most people who work for me — if they have children I send the children to private school. It goes on and on and on. I’m dancing as fast as I can.”

Among providing for her loved ones and a penchant for fur coats and the finer things in life, Rivers lived in a $US35 million Manhattan apartment where, she joked, “Marie Antoinette would have lived if she had the money.”

“I live very, very well, I enjoy my creature comforts and I know I have to work for it,” Rivers said in the doc. “I can stop and live carefully, but that’s ridiculous; I don’t want to live carefully. So I would rather work and live the way I live and have a wonderful time.”

In her last big interview, Rivers told The Daily Beast in July: “I’m very happy to live in my penthouse, very happy I can pick up a check, very happy to have a great life, and be able to spread my wealth a little bit.”

Rivers also left her wealth to numerous charities (via PageSix):

Guide Dogs for the Blind in California; the Queens-based food pantry God’s Love We Deliver, where Joan was a board member; the Jewish Guild for the Blind in Manhattan; the Simon Wiesenthal Center; the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, where Joan served as a spokeswoman; and the Jewish Home and Hospital Foundation in Manhattan.

Read Rivers’ will below, which also briefly mentions a forthcoming medical malpractice suit over the comedian’s death:

Joan Rivers Will



