Joan Rivers Tells Rachel Maddow If She Grew Her Hair She Could "Get A Porn Tape"

In the newest GoDaddy.com commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, a voluptuous model with her face obscured is being announced as the new spokesperson for GoDaddy. After all the build up it turns out to be… Joan Rivers!



Rivers came onto The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss it, and refused to admit that there was a body double used.

“I am a grandma, so I am a GILF.”

“Are you up to NFL standards of raciness when you text pictures?” O’Donnell wanted to know.

Yes, she takes them of her pulling the plug on old Jewish men.

At the end of the interview, O’Donnell tossed to Rachel Maddow who was coming up next, and Rivers could not help but shout out some beauty advice for Maddow.

“Tell Rachel to grow her hair, she’ll get a porn tape!”

“No, Joan, have you ever seen me with long hair? I look like one of the grown up and gone bad.”

Rivers countered that Maddow would look “hot.”

Ba dump.

Video below





