HOUSE OF THE DAY: Joan Rivers Is Selling Her Lavish Upper East Side Penthouse For $29.5 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Joan Rivers‘ 5,200-square-foot penthouse on East 62nd Street is on sale for $29.5 million. Rivers re-listed her pad, which was originally on the market in 2009 for $25 million, at the higher price in January, according to Curbed.The apartment, known as The Spencer Condominium, has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.



The Limestone mansion has a private elevator to the apartment. Upon entering you see the two-story gallery, and light-filled living room. The apartment spans 42-feet-wide and has 32-feet-high ceilings.

