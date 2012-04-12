HOUSE OF THE DAY: Joan Rivers Is Selling Her Lavish Upper East Side Penthouse For $29.5 Million

Meredith Galante
jaon rivers penthouse nyc

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Joan Rivers‘ 5,200-square-foot penthouse on East 62nd Street is on sale for $29.5 million. Rivers re-listed her pad, which was originally on the market in 2009 for $25 million, at the higher price in January, according to Curbed.The apartment, known as The Spencer Condominium, has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The Limestone mansion has a private elevator to the apartment. Upon entering you see the two-story gallery, and light-filled living room. The apartment spans 42-feet-wide and has 32-feet-high ceilings.

Welcome to 1 E 62nd Street, the penthouse.

The cast iron gates add some privacy.

There's a two-story Versailles-inspired gallery.

The ceiling looks like a sky.

The original architectural detail was restored by museum-trained artisans.

That's the original wood-burning fireplace.

The room is a little busy, but it's definitely luxurious.

The chandelier is the focal point of the room.

The 32-foot high ceilings make the room feel huge.

There is parquet-de-Versailles flooring.

The ceiling is hand-painted.

Here's the view from above.

Lots of fireplaces.

The living room is a bit more modern and cozy.

The formal dining room has ornate 18th century French panels.

This bedroom has a country-style theme.

The master bedroom suite overlooks another lushly planted south-facing terrace.

The home office has wood paneling and built in storage for the library.

