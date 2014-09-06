9 Quotes From Joan Rivers On The Key To A Successful Career

Joan Rivers passed away at the age of 81 Thursday following complications from a minor procedure last week.

While the sprightly comic is often viewed as a pioneer for female comediennes, Rivers herself disagreed, telling PBS in 2013 that she was still always “looking for the new frontier.”

Rivers may have ruffled a lot of feathers over the years; however, there’s no denying the Brooklyn native wasn’t afraid to speak her mind.

While Rivers had many funny one-liners, the woman who never stopped working also gave a lot of advice on success. We’ve compiled some of Rivers’ best quotes highlighting lessons that helped her break into the business.

