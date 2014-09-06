9 Quotes From Joan Rivers On The Key To A Successful Career

Joan Rivers passed away at the age of 81 Thursday following complications from a minor procedure last week.
While the sprightly comic is often viewed as a pioneer for female comediennes, Rivers herself disagreed, telling PBS in 2013 that she was still always “looking for the new frontier.”
Rivers may have ruffled a lot of feathers over the years; however, there’s no denying the Brooklyn native wasn’t afraid to speak her mind.
While Rivers had many funny one-liners, the woman who never stopped working also gave a lot of advice on success. We’ve compiled some of Rivers’ best quotes highlighting lessons that helped her break into the business.
'I'm very blessed to be a workaholic. Anyone that's successful has to love their work and not say, 'Oh, it's 5 o'clock. Thank God.' You've got to go, '5 o'clock already? Well, maybe another hour or two.''
'I succeeded by saying what everyone else is thinking.'
'My whole career has been one rejection after another and then going back and back and pushing against everything and everybody. Getting ahead by small, ugly steps.'
'You go on stage, and you've got to be in command. You have to put down drunks and control the conversation, and that's very masculine. When I think back to the places I've played, I'm amazed I didn't turn out to be Dora Dyke.'
'I have to tell you that it's not going to be easy. Take every chance and every opportunity that you can. Don't say 'I can't' or 'I shouldn't' or 'I'm too tired.' '
'I'm doing exactly what I want to do. I haven't compromised myself. You know that word in the business -- selling out? I'm still talking about what I want to talk about, and getting paid for it.'
'I'm in a business where it's not about race. It's about talent. And hard work. Period. You got it, you make it. You don't got it, you don't make it. Over and out.'
'In this town I have learned that courtesy is taken as a weakness. I used to say please and thank you and ask nicely. I have learned you have to slap 'em up against the wall, and they totally understand it.'
'If you can laugh at anything, it helps you get through life. Comedy is relief. Life is very sad and tough.'
