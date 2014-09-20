Oops! Joan Rivers Promotes IPhone 6 In Pre-Scheduled Social Media Posts

Joan Rivers promoted the new iPhone 6 today on Instagram and Facebook — only problem is that Rivers died two weeks ago at the age of 81.
The social media posts were clearly pre-scheduled before the comedian’s unexpected death, and as TMZ points out, are likely “the result of a pre-negotiated deal with Apple.”
The posts were immediately deleted, but the internet was quick to screengrab photos of the gaffe.
From Joan’s Facebook page this morning:
From her Instagram account via TMZ:
