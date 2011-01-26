Joan Rivers On Rupert, Her Distaste For Sarah Palin, And Why Jay Leno Is Better Than Ambien

Oscar may have snubbed her documentary, but the comedienne’s still part of the Fashion Police and has a new reality show for the WE Network. She talks to Jacob Bernstein about her longevity, her continued distaste for Sarah Palin, and why Jay Leno is better than Ambien.



Most entertainers who are snubbed by Oscar try to be diplomatic. Not Joan Rivers. She wants you to know she was completely pissed that her film, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work, didn’t make the cut for Best Documentary.

Read the full post at The Daily Beast.

