Joan Rivers Joked She Wanted A 'Showbiz Funeral' With 'Meryl Streep Crying In Different Accents'

Joan Rivers died Thursday at the age of 81, but the topic was something that had been on her mind for a while.

In her 2013 book “I Hate Everyone … Starting With Me,” Joan jokingly addressed death, her will, and the glamorous funeral she hoped for:

Joan had some other great quotes on life and death:

“I’ve had so much plastic surgery, when I die they will donate my body to Tupperware.”

“I enjoy life when things are happening. I don’t care if it’s good things or bad things. That means you’re alive. Things are happening.”

“I have become my own version of an optimist. If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door — or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.”

Joan has also joked about not wanting to die a natural death:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.