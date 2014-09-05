Joan Rivers Once Joked About Not Wanting To Die A Natural Death

Twitter account @LettersOfNote unearthed an old Joan Rivers quote that is sadly relevant today after the comedian died Thursday at the age of 81.

It may give comfort to know that Joan had “no intention of coughing and wheezing for months on end.” Instead, she joked, “One morning you’ll wake up and read a headline: Joan Rivers Found Dead… On George Clooney’s Face.”

Read the full, funny bit below:

Joan Rivers was hospitalized Thursday after complications following a routine procedure for her vocal chords.

Joan’s daughter, Melissa, said her mother died Thursday “surrounded by family and close friends.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.